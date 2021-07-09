"I was unhappy" - Buddy Murphy reveals why he thinks he was released from WWE

Former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy wasn't surprised when WWE released him because he had made it clear that he wanted more earlier.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Buddy Murphy addressed how he responded to his WWE release and revealed that when he received the phone call, he knew what it was about.

"I obviously knew it was coming because I had put across that I was unhappy. You know, without stepping on toes, I'd made it quite apparent that I wanted to do more and where I currently was didn't sit well with me," admitted Murphy.

Murphy called himself WWE's Best Kept Secret and there's certainly some truth to that. The former WWE Superstar was deeply frustrated with the way he was used on the main roster despite over-delivering on almost everything he was asked to do.

Buddy Murphy reveals details of his no-compete clause

After Aleister Black surprisingly showed up at AEW a mere 30 days after being released from WWE due to an error in his contract, Sean Ross Sapp wanted to find out if the same thing happened to Murphy.

However, he addressed his post-release WWE contractual obligations and clarified whether or not we'd be seeing him appear somewhere else anytime soon. Murphy said WWE thought he was the one with only 30 days left on his contract and offered to extend it, but it wasn't him they needed.

