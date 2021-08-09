Buddy Murphy teases his post-WWE future

Time is ticking down on Buddy Murphy's WWE non-compete that will expire in just a few short weeks on August 31. Now it appears that Murphy is teasing what's to come via social media.

This afternoon on Twitter, Buddy Murphy posted a very short clip in what appears to be a prison or psychiatric hospital, bouncing his back against the wall with the inmate number "BKS88" on his uniform.

This most likely refers to his moniker "Best Kept Secret" as well as his birthdate in 1988. The footage also seems to have a lot of fans connecting the dots to Malakai Black's vignette that he released prior to his AEW Dynamite debut, where he attacked and laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

Is Buddy Murphy's video in a shared universe with Malakai Black?

We also know that Buddy Murphy won't go by that name when his non-compete is up at the end of this month. He's already teasing his new name on Twitter, which will seemingly begin with B and M.

If you recall Malakai Black's vignette that he released, it was mentioned that he continually fought with another patient by the name of Matthew. It's already been speculated that Buddy Murphy's new last name will, in fact, be Matthew.

With the former Ruby Riott now going by Ruby Soho and Aleister Black going with Malakai Black. There's a chance that Buddy Murphy could keep the Buddy part of his name and go by Buddy Matthew as his new in-ring name going forward. Only time will tell.

Fans will undoubtedly be dissecting this information over the next few weeks and will be hoping for more teasers from Murphy between now and then. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding where we'll see Murphy land next in the world of professional wrestling.

What do you think the future of Buddy Murphy is? Do you think he'll join Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Greg Bush