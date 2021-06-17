Buddy Murphy almost reunited with former ally before his WWE release

Wesley Blake recently revealed that he almost reunited with Buddy Murphy on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 37.

Blake and Murphy (w/ Alexa Bliss, Murphy's ex-fiancée) worked as a tag team in NXT between 2014 and 2016. The highlight of their NXT run came when they held the NXT Tag Team Championship for 205 days in 2015.

Speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Blake said he and Murphy wanted to work together again on WWE’s main roster. However, one day after Murphy planned to pitch the idea, Blake received his release.

“I always enjoyed wrestling with Buddy and we learned a lot from each other,” Blake said. “That was one of the fun times in my career, wrestling with Buddy. So we started doing that [discussing a reunion] and I believe after ‘Mania, I actually talked to him the day before I got released, and he was going in to talk to the creative [team] and some of the writers to see if we could make that happen.”

WWE released Blake on April 15 after eight years with the company. Murphy, who also spent eight years in WWE, received his release on June 2.

Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake wanted an NXT rivalry

Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy with NXT General Manager William Regal

Following their separation as tag team partners, Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake wanted to end the storyline with a best-out-of-three series of matches.

Blake explained that NXT’s decision-makers disliked the idea because the outcome would have made the loser look bad.

“We pitched an idea where we would have a best-out-of-three series in NXT, but that got shot down because they didn’t want either one to get the upper hand on each other to kind of say, ‘Hey, this one’s better than this one,’ type thing.”

The only televised one-on-one match between Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake took place on the October 12, 2016 episode of NXT. The match ended in a no-contest due to interference from Samoa Joe.

