Buddy Murphy reveals request to WWE that caused him to be "yelled at and kicked out of meetings"

Buddy Murphy has opened up about the hoops he had to jump through in WWE to join 205 Live. Murphy stated that he was "yelled and kicked out of meetings" for requesting to be on the cruiserweight show.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Murphy revealed that he was keen to join 205 Live when he was a part of NXT. He had to secretly speak to Adam Pearce to join the cruiserweight division:

"I wanted to go to the cruiserweights for a super long time. I was yelled at, I was kicked out of meetings for mentioning it. And then I ended up reaching out to Adam Pearce secretly via Twitter. I said, 'Hey, man, I see you're doing this tournament. (I) Don't know if all the spots are finished, filled, but I'd love to throw my name in the hat. Weight's not an issue. And I just sent it to him. And I'd already been yelled at, kicked out of meetings because of this cruiserweight stuff," said Murphy.

Murphy revealed WWE producer Ryan Katz reached out to him a few days before he was to make his 205 Live debut. He also stated that he had to weigh-in to make the 205 pound weight limit.

Buddy Murphy in 205 Live

Yall remember when buddy murphy won the 205 live cruiserweight championship in his hometown and they cheered for him and made him feel important pic.twitter.com/gkRmMyep4X — heather misses her mom and dad (@ciampasadamcole) August 8, 2020

Buddy Murphy made a name for himself on the 205 Live brand, putting on fantastic matches and elevating the brand. He switched to the brand in 2018, debuting in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Buddy Murphy was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but he got his hands on the cruiserweight title later that year, when he defeated Cedric Alexander at the Super ShowDown show in Melbourne, Australia - his home town.

Buddy Murphy cruiserweight champion appreciation post. One of the best cw champs of all time and one of the most underrated title reigns of the last decade. I don't think it will ever reach the heights it did with Murphy again. The Juggernaut of 205 Live. Thank you Buddy Murphy. pic.twitter.com/MVyfC6Bdld — King Isaiah (@isaiah_ad) November 21, 2020

