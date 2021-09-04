Bullet Club gets a brand new member at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

In a surprising turn of events, SHO was recruited as the newest Bullet Club member on the first night of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam.

Following his hard-fought win over former tag team partner YOH in a special singles match, SHO was greeted in the ring by members of the aforementioned group. The likes of EVIL, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi made their way out to the squared circle and offered him a Bullet Club T-shirt.

The expression on SHO's face said it all, as he didn't waste any time in receiving the T-shirt and eventually put it on to confirm his addition to the popular faction.

In the lead-up to Wrestle Grand Slam, SHO turned his back on tag team partner YOH.

As Roppongi 3K, the duo had won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships five times.

Bullet Club now has one of the biggest faction lineups in all of pro wrestling

The Bullet Club now includes a total of 16 members. The OGs, Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga, are still a part of the group. Whereas Jay White is still leading from the front as the NEVER Openweight Champion.

After showing up on IMPACT Wrestling recently, White recruited Chris Bey into the faction. The former IMPACT X-Division Champion will soon be linking up with the rest of the Bullet Club on NJPW Strong.

While a majority of the faction's members are currently in the US, over in Japan, the likes of EVIL and Dick Togo have formed the House of Torture, a new sub-group.

SHO is currently part of the House of Torture and it remains to be seen how Bullet Club will move forward with so many members in their lineup.

