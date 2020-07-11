Bullet Club gets a new member in the absence of Jay White and KENTA

A current champion has betrayed his faction and has joined the Bullet Club instead.

The Bullet Club now consists of some of the biggest names in the business.

The Bullet has added a new member to their ranks

The New Japan Cup 2020 final was contested between EVIL and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. In a surprising turn of events though, Bullet Club members decided to help EVIL in securing one of the biggest wins of his career, as 'The King of Darkness' pinned Okada to win the NJ Cup.

However, in what initially seemed like Bullet Club continuing their rivalry with Okada, eventually saw EVIL turn his back on Los Ingobernables de Japon and join the Biz Cliz instead.

Post-match, EVIL called out reigning IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito. And, with the latter offering a signature LIJ fist-bump to EVIL, the newly-crowned New Japan Cup winner turned it into a Too Sweet gesture and hit his leader with the Everything is EVIL finisher.

With both Jay White and KENTA, two of Bullet Club's top stars, being unable to make it to Japan during the pandemic, EVIL joining Bullet Club does make sense, as the group would need someone to lead them from the front and be the faction's main man.

Here is the clip of EVIL turning his back on LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito:

Post-match, EVIL was embraced by his new Bullet Club stablemates, as the likes of Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and others welcomed 'The King of Darkness' to the faction.

Fellow Bullet Club members including Bad Luck Fale and others also reacted to the news of EVIL joining Bullet Club.

What's next for EVIL and Bullet Club?

Now that Bullet Club has added one more Japanese member to their ranks, it remains to be seen what's next in store for the group as a faction. As for EVIL, he will be challenging Tetsuya Naito tomorrow night for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship.

EVIL betraying LIJ is definitely a big loss for the faction, given he was one of the original faction members who created the group along with Tetsuya Naito, a few years ago.

EVIL is currently the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion along with now-former LIJ stablemates Shingo Takagi and Bushi, and it remains to be seen how New Japan will handle the situation regarding their 6-Man Tag Titles.

Nevertheless, Naito vs EVIL should be a fun match and fans should totally expect all the Bullet Club shenanigans once again.