NJPW News: Bullet Club issues CM Punk and Hulk Hogan an open invitation

CM Punk or Hulk Hogan, who'd you maniacs love to see as a 'Bullet Club' member?

The Bullet Club

What’s the Story?

Bullet Club has issued an ‘Open Invitation’ to the ex-WWE champ and current UFC novice CM Punk to join their ranks. In a recent Q&A session, members of the Bullet Club revealed that the only two professional wrestlers that they’d consider allowing into their faction were CM Punk and Hulk Hogan.

Current stablemates Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and Cody Hall opened up about which professional wrestlers would be fit to join their Club. Here’s what Matt and Kenny had to say:

Matt: “I think he’s probably the only guy left that I would probably let into the Bullet Club. And Hulk Hogan.” Kenny: “If that’s still an option, Hogan. The only other person that could touch Hogan, in terms of hype factor and someone able to contribute, it’s gotta be Punk.”

Praising Punk’s mic skills, Matt pointed out the dearth of good talkers in pro-wrestling today.

In case you didn’t know...

‘Bullet Club’ is one of the most popular pro-wrestling factions in the business, having comprised of several notable members such as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor, Adam Cole and Cody Hall (son of Scott Hall) among others.

After Styles, Gallows and Anderson made their WWE debuts, the group’s leadership was taken over by Canadian wrestler Kenny Omega.

The heart of the matter:

Bullet Club is widely regarded as this generation’s nWo, gaining worldwide notoriety owing to its dominance in NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) and with nWo legends like Kevin Nash heaping loads of praise on them.

Now, although CM Punk is busy making a name for himself in the UFC, the ‘Bullet Club’, on its part, is more than willing to welcome Punk back to the world of pro-wrestling.

Cody Hall and Adam Cole, alongside WWE and TNA veteran Cody Rhodes, gave their thoughts on Punk. They were quoted as saying:

Adam: “He made me an indie wrestling fan.” Cody: “Punk’s the best, man. When I got to Louisville, he didn’t have to be because he was the big dog there at OVW, but he was the only one bringing folks in, showing you around, helping you out. Honest, but not a d*** about it. Punker’s special.”

All four notorious stablemates of the current Bullet Club would love to see either Punk or The Hulkster himself join them in their quest of dominating the world of sports-entertainment, with Matt Jackson specifying that he regularly texts back-and-forth with the Straight Edge Superstar.

What’s next?

As of now, CM Punk is still busy training for his next UFC fight (although the chances of that happening are bleak), whilst the WWE Universe just can’t seem to shake off the memories of their ‘Savior’.

Chants of ‘CM Punk’ still seem to ring through every arena the WWE goes to, with Punk’s hometown crowd of Chicago being the most prominent amongst them.

On the other hand, Bullet Club has been thriving despite losing some of its key members to the WWE.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Punk says that he’s done with pro-wrestling and as far as the Hulkster is concerned, Bullet Club can do much better than that, especially given the fact that today’s pro-wrestling fans are more interested in people who can actually wrestle rather than stars like Hogan who’ve been done for a long, long time.

That said, out of the two aforementioned icons, Punk would seem like the better option especially considering the fact that UFC President Dana White doesn’t feel that Punk is cut out for the sport of MMA.

All you Punk fans out there keep your fingers crossed and you just might get what you’ve wished for!

