Bullet Club leader Jay White sends five-word message after his faction members make surprise WWE appearance

Bullet Club leader Jay White has broken his silence following the WWE return of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Good Brothers returned to WWE to assist AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgment Day. Gallows and Anderson were previously a part of the OC faction alongside Styles. The duo was released in April 2020 owing to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. They recently came out to assist The Phenomenal One as he was confronting Finn Balor and his stablemates on RAW.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions are currently part of the Bullet Club, having been brought back to the faction by Switchblade. Reacting to their WWE return, White sent a five-word message.

"The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling. #BulletClub #GoodBrothers #WWERaw," wrote Jay White.

Gallows and Anderson rejoined Bullet Club earlier this year after they replaced the Guerrillas of Destiny in the group.

For years, the duo worked as the primary tag team of the Bullet Club and are former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. Interestingly enough, Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW.

Jay White is currently scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17

He won the championship at Dominion 6.12 by dethroning his arch-rival Kazuchika Okada. His first defense was at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. At the show, Switchblade defended his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Adam Cole, Hangman Adam Page, and Okada.

Shortly afterward, Jay White engaged in a feud with former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga. With a win over the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the G1 Climax 32, Tama earned a shot at the title. At the recently concluded Declaration of Power event, White avenged his loss to Tonga and retained the world title.

For his next title defense, White and Okada will cross paths in a rematch at the Tokyo Dome after The Rainmaker won the G1 Climax. The two men confronted each other to close out the Declaration of Power show.

