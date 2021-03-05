Bullet Club member Jay White sends a message to WWE Superstar before championship match

Bullet Club star Jay White has sent a message to Adam Cole ahead of the latter's NXT Championship match against Finn Balor. In a recent tweet, Cole sent a warning to Finn Balor, stating that next week will mark the beginning of a new era.

Cole's tweet seemed similar to Jay White's "Still My Era" catchphrase and also caught the attention of Switchblade. White responded with a very familiar GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio, and the wrestling world was quick to understand the reference between the two.

Here is the exchange between Jay White and Adam Cole:

After betraying The Undisputed Era and turning his back on Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, Adam Cole is now aiming to regain the NXT Championship. The Panama City Playboy will face Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Jay White and Adam Cole also have another major similarity between them, with both men being associated with the Bullet Club, one way or another. White is a current member of the group, whereas Cole left the faction before departing for WWE when The Young Bucks betrayed him.

Jay White has promised to establish his era in NJPW

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White failed to win the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships from Kota Ibushi. After a grueling match against The Golden Star, White contemplated retirement but eventually returned and targeted Tomohiro Ishii.

After an intense feud with Ishii, Switchblade was able to pick up the win over The Stone Pitbull at Castle Attack. On the back of a big win, Jay White is now aiming to win the New Japan Cup 2021 and will look forward to challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis.

White will start his New Japan Cup with a first-round match against Henare, who has promised to put on a tough showing against the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.