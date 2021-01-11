Bullet Club member KENTA takes a shot at WWE commentator Corey Graves

Bullet Club sensation KENTA was recently involved in a back-and-forth with WWE commentator Corey Graves. The former WWE Superstar posted an image of himself at the airport which caught the attention of Graves.

Graves responded to the image of KENTA by questioning if his former WWE colleague was going to bring him his charger or not. To which KENTA responded by tweeting out the following and asking "Mr. Stupid Idiot" Graves to leave him alone.

Hey Mr. Stupid idiot

Leave me alone https://t.co/NwKTDWWQOa — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 11, 2021

Given KENTA's unironic humor during interviews and on social media, the tweet is likely to be considered as just some friendly banter between two former colleagues.

KENTA has been at the top of his game since departing from WWE and signing with NJPW. More importantly, the former WWE 205 Live Superstar has been on a terrorizing run since turning heel and joining the Bullet Club. As part of the faction, KENTA has already won the NEVER Openweight Championship and could also bring the IWGP US Championship back to BC.

KENTA is finally set to face Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

While it has been almost a year now since Jon Moxley last competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the 'Boogeyman' did make his presence known at the recently concluded Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Prior to KENTA's briefcase defense against the veteran Satoshi Kojima on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, the two men were put on notice by the reigning champion. Moxley cut a video promo on his challengers and claimed that he will eventually make his return to defend his IWGP US Title in NJPW.

In the absence of Jon Moxley, KENTA has defended his Right To Challenge briefcase on a few notable occasions. The Bullet Club star has put his contract on the line against Dave Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Brody King, Jeff Cobb, and very recently against Kojima.

As things stand, it remains to be seen when Jon Moxley will make his official return to NJPW. But, with The New Beginning Tour right around the corner, Moxley could end up defending his contract against KENTA sooner rather than later.