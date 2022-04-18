"Nobody knows" - Bullet Club member recalls incident of Triple H forgetting his lines during a heated promo with former WWE Champion

Former WWE Superstar and current Bullet Club member Doc Gallows recently recalled an incident where Triple H forgot his lines during a heated promo with CM Punk.

Punk is a multi-time WWE Champion, currently working for All Elite Wrestling. Since departing WWE, The Second City Saint transitioned over to the UFC but didn't find much success under Dana White's MMA promotion.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer, Gallows revealed how Punk helped The Game remember his lines between a promo segment featuring the two. The Bullet Club star said:

“We’re bullet point guys. Let us say it our own way. I remember when I was young and being in the ring with CM Punk when I was doing that years ago. He’s doing a promo with Triple H. You know, I’m 24-25 years old. They’re going back and forth and they’re having this awesome heated promo. Then all of a sudden, Triple H dropped the mic in between his massive pecs and goes, ‘what’s my next line?’ And Punk goes, ‘blah, blah, blah’ and fed him the line. Then he said it and I went, ‘wow, that’s the magic of this. There are 12,000 people in here and nobody knows but me.'” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition

Prior to WrestleMania 38, Triple H confirmed his retirement from in-ring action during an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. The Game noted that his recent health issues from a cardiac event forced him to step away from the squared circle.

At the Show of Shows, the multi-time world champion got his big moment following retirement as he walked down the ramp to his iconic entrance theme. The King of Kings left his boots in the ring and also made a gesture that signaled the end of his iconic career.

Before announcing his retirement, The Game hadn't wrestled in a long time. The last time he stepped into the ring was in a brawl against former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton.

