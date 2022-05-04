"Stop" - Bullet Club OG takes a shot at Finn Balor for being "stuck" in WWE

Bullet Club OG Karl Anderson has taken a shot at his former stablemate Finn Balor. The former WWE star recently returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and attacked Tama Tonga.

Anderson and Balor, alongside Doc Gallows, were once a part of the Balor Club in WWE. However, their reunion didn't last too long. The Good Brothers also teamed up with AJ Styles during their time in the company as part of The Club/The OC.

Taking to Twitter, The Machine Gun responded to a tweet featuring Balor. He claimed that the former Universal Champion was "stuck" in WWE. Karl also seemingly boasted about the Bullet Club's success outside of the company.

Anderson's tweet read:

"Stop. He’s stuck in a world that ain’t doin what we do brotha."

Check out The Machine Gun's tweet below:

Upon his return to Japan at Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Anderson took out a former stablemate of his in the form of Tonga. The former RAW Tag Team Champion then hinted at going after the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Shortly afterward, NJPW confirmed that Anderson would square off against the former Bad Boy. The two men will cross paths at Dominion 6.12, which will be the latter's first defense of the title.

Finn Balor recently reunited with AJ Styles in WWE

On the ninth anniversary of the Bullet Club, WWE decided to pull off a significant angle featuring two former leaders of the faction. During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor came to the rescue of AJ Styles, the man who succeeded the former as the leader of the Bullet Club.

After taking the fight to Edge and Damian Priest, Balor and Styles shared the "Too Sweet" hand gesture in the ring. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE United States Champion broke silence regarding his reunion with The Phenomenal One, as he wrote:

"FOR LIFE"

Check out Balor's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how this partnership plays out as their feud with Judgment Day continues to heat up.

Are you excited to witness the Balor-Styles pairing going forward in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh