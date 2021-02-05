Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga sends an intriguing offer to Finn Balor

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has taken to Twitter to send what looks like an intriguing offer to Finn Balor. The reigning NXT Champion recently sent out his gratitude to members of the Bullet Club from past and present.

The originator of the Bullet Club certainly took note of his faction making some big moves around the world of professional wrestling. As seen on this week's AEW Dynamite, NJPW star KENTA made his AEW debut and attacked Jon Moxley. In doing so, the Bullet Club member also confirmed that the "Forbidden Door" has been opened between the two promotions.

Taking to Twitter, Tama Tonga responded to Finn Balor's tweet and sent out a GIF of an opening door. The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion is possibly offering Balor to walk through the "Forbidden Door" or is simply responding to his tweet.

Here is what Tama Tonga tweeted out:

Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale are the only two remaining Bullet Club OGs. Technically, Karl Anderson could still be re-added to the group now that NJPW and AEW seem to be on good terms, and with IMPACT and NJPW also exchanging talent, The Good Brothers might have some unexpected plans up for themselves.

Finn Balor, on the other hand, is feuding with Pete Dunne on NXT. A win over the former NXT UK Champion might lead to Balor defending his title against Royal Rumble 2021 winner Edge. However, nothing has been confirmed, as of now.

Tama Tonga has been highly successful for the Bullet Club

Tama Tonga and his brother Tanga Loa have been leading the Bullet Club from the front. The two men are currently in possession of the IWGP Tag Team Championships and are in their seventh reign as champions.

The Guerillas of Destiny will soon be teaming up with Jay White to challenge for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships, and Bullet Club has the opportunity to add more belts to their collection. With KENTA set to challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship, another singles title could also be on the way for the Bullet Club.