Bullet Club OG warns Jay White, teases another split within the faction

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has warned Jay White. Taking to Twitter, Tama took shots at Switchblade, reminding him that the Bullet Club OGs brought him into the faction.

At the recent NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack tapings, Jay White claimed that he is the one who makes the decisions in Bullet Club. The NEVER Openweight Champion went on to state that certain other parties in the faction better remember that, which was an indirect shot at the recently created House of Torture subgroup.

In response to White, Tama Tonga wrote the following via Twitter:

However, that wasn't the only tweet Tama had in store for his fellow stablemate. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion shared an image of himself and fellow Bullet Club member EVIL.

Interestingly enough, Tama captioned the image in such a manner that it showed how he and EVIL are planning something heinous for Jay White.

Here's what he wrote once again in response to White:

Could Jay White be on his way out of the Bullet Club?

Jay White is arguably one of the top superstars, not just in the Bullet Club, but in all of New Japan Pro Wrestling. White has won the IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, and the NEVER Openweight Championship while being a member of the faction.

Also Read

Hence, the possibility of him getting booted out of the group might not sit well with fans. In the absence of White and co. in Japan, EVIL created the House of Torture, which currently features the likes of Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, and the newly added SHO.

There are a few possibilities from here onwards, one of which is the House of Torture exiting the Bullet Club, courtesy of another civil war within the faction. But judging by Tama Tonga's tweets, it looks like the group could instead align themselves with EVIL and co. and get rid of Jay White.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Kartik Arry