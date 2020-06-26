Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale claims that Finn Balor never told anyone about the idea of forming the group

Finn Balor never really spoke about the formation of the group until his plan came together.

Balor found the Bullet Club back in 2013 and is considered a BC OG.

Finn Balor in a Bullet Club T-shirt

Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale was recently in conversation with New Japan Pro Wrestling and during the interview, 'The Rogue General' opened up on how Finn Balor never told anyone about forming the Bullet Club.

Bullet Club was formed back at NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku, 2013 when Balor was assisted by his new bodyguard Bad Luck Fale. The two men formed a deadly duo in New Japan. However, within the space of a few days, the duo was joined by Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga in order to create the Bullet Club.

While speaking to NJPW, Fale also revealed what influence Balor had on his career.

Finn Balor never spoke about the idea of forming the Bullet Club

Current NXT Superstar, Finn Balor formed one of professional wrestling's most iconic factions, Bullet Club. At the 2013 Wrestling Dontaku event, Balor officially turned heel and was joined by Bad Luck Fale, who initially started working as the former's bodyguard but eventually transitioned his role into the Bullet Club's bouncer.

While speaking to NJPW, Fale was asked if he ever knew that something was in the works at that point in time between Balor and former WWE Superstar, Karl Anderson, who is also a Bullet Club OG.

Fale responded by claiming he had no idea that about the formation of the group and thought that it was always going to be him and Balor FKA Prince Devitt working together as a tag team. The former WWE Universal Champion seemingly never talked about a group and was teaching Fale on how to become a singles wrestler.

"No, I had no idea. I thought that it was just going to be me and Devitt at first. He never talked about a group, I was there as his bodyguard and he was teaching me how to be a singles wrestler."

Finn Balor eventually departed from NJPW for WWE in 2014 and started competing under the NXT brand. Since then, Bullet Club has had a few leaders and currently consists of the likes of Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, who are the only two OG members remaining in the faction along with other notable names such as Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and KENTA amongst others.

Finn Balor, on the other hand, is busy with his feuds on NXT where he recently shared the ring against the highly-talented Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match on NXT.