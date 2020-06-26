Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale feels Jay White could be the next AJ Styles or Finn Balor

AJ Styles and Finn Balor have influenced a lot of superstars around the world.

Balor and Styles are also former leaders of Bullet Club.

AJ Styles facing-off Finn Balor in NXT

At NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, Jay White finally joined the Bullet Club when he was assisted in taking out Kazuchika Okada by the likes of Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Taiji Ishimori, and other members of Bullet Club.

Bad Luck Fale, however, knew it from the beginning that Jay White has always had the potential of becoming the next AJ Styles or Finn Balor, considering his look and in-ring smartness.

Hailing from New Zealand, Fale claimed that he followed White for a while and knew that he didn't fit in where he initially was in New Japan. The BC OG added that with White's look he could easily be the next AJ Styles or Finn Balor, considering the fact that 'Switchblade' is also a very smart wrestler and knows how to make people hate him. This is something which AJ Styles and Finn Balor did during their time in NJPW.

"I thought so, yeah. Right from the start I could see he didn’t fit where he was. I thought from day one, with his looks and his smarts he could be another AJ, another Devitt. He’s a very smart wrestler, and he knows just how to make people hate him."- said Bad Luck Fale while speaking to NJPW.

Jay White is a former one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, the title which he brought back to Bullet Club, and the man is also a former winner of the IWGP United States and Intercontinental Championship, as well.

'Switchblade' has been a tremendous addition to Bullet Club and has proved himself to be an outstanding asset for the faction. It would definitely be fun to witness his NJPW journey in the coming years.

As for AJ Styles and Balor, the two men are currently working for WWE, with 'The Phenomenal One' being in possession of the WWE Intercontinental Championship having won the vacant title by beating Daniel Bryan.

Balor, on the other hand, was involved in a feud against Damian Priest on NXT and very recently challenged both Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat NXT North American Championship Match, with the winner challenging Adam Cole for the NXT Title.