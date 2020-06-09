Bullet Club's El Phantasmo claims that he got a bigger reaction on his debut than AJ Styles did for the faction

AJ Styles made his surprise debut for the Bullet Club back in 2014.

ELP has made a huge claim in comparison to his debut with 'The Phenomenal One'.

AJ Styles as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, with the rest of the Bullet Club

Bullet Club member and New Japan Pro Wrestling star El Phantasmo recently spoke with njpw1972.com. And, during the interview, Phantasmo discussed a host of topics, including his debut for both NJPW and the Bullet Club at last year's Wrestling Dontaku Day Two.

On his first night in New Japan, Phantasmo made a huge impression when he teamed up with fellow Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight, Taiji Ishimori, as the duo defeated Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee, with ELP picking up the win for his side.

Reflecting on his incredible debut, Phantasmo made a bold claim, stating that he got a bigger reaction than AJ Styles did five years ago when he made his debut for the Bullet Club under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner.

ELP claimed that the moment he walked backstage through the curtain, the management told him that he had received a bigger reception than The Phenomenal One did in 2014 when he attacked Kazuchika Okada and revealed himself as the surprise new member of the Bullet Club.

"It was definitely the most pressure I’d ever had in my career. I’m debuting in the f***ing BULLET CLUB, in the best wrestling promotion in the world, New Japan, and most people didn’t know who I was. But I thrive on that. When I came back through the curtain, they told me I got a bigger reaction than AJ Styles did five years earlier, so there. To be honest, I was more nervous and sweaty before that match than I’ve ever been in my life. But I knew I had to go out there and do what I do. The people that knew, knew, and that was fine. But I was out to make sure people who didn’t know me knew by the end of the match."

Phantasmo certainly impressed everyone with his performance on his first night in NJPW. Anyone who had previously followed him on the Independent Circuit for the past few years, already knew how good of a talent the Bullet Club had acquired.

Since his debut for NJPW, Phantasmo's stock has been on the rise. The Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight entered the BOSJ 2019, shortly after his debut and ended third in his block with six wins and three losses with a total of 12 points.

ELP then teamed up with Taiji Ishimori in order to defeat RPG 3K in order to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and in doing so, ELP became a double champion, as he was still in possession of the RPW British Cruiserweight Championship.

Phantasmo added another major accolade to his list of accomplishments, as he also captured the Super J-Cup in his debut year for NJPW. Quite the start for ELP!

AJ Styles' debut in NJPW

Prior to him signing with WWE in 2016, AJ Styles made his debut for NJPW and this time, he had signed a long-term contract with the company. At Invasion Attack 2014, Styles took out then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, by blindsiding him and announced that he was on course to challenge for the title and became the leader of the Bullet Club after the departure of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) to WWE.

Styles went on to establish himself as one of the most successful members of the Bullet Club, having won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions.

Judging by the direction ELP is headed, it won't be long before he enters himself into the history books along with the likes of AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, and Finn Balor, someone with whom he is constantly being compared with, given the similarities in their styles.

ELP is expected to return to in-ring action once NJPW in general makes its return amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. Phantasmo, however, did promise that he will be changing up his in-ring style once he returns to the squared circle and it remains to be seen what the former RPW British Cruiserweight Champion has in store for his fans.