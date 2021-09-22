Bullet Club's Jay White and El Phantasmo confirmed for huge singles matches for the upcoming NJPW Showdown event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed another big match featuring Jay White. Taking to Twitter, the promotion announced that the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion will face Fred Yehi on the first night of the New Japan Showdown.

Another confirmed big match for the night will feature Jay White's fellow Bullet Club stablemate El Phantasmo. ELP will face Juice Robinson in a singles bout.

Here's the announcement made by NJPW of America on Twitter:

Since capturing the NEVER Openweight Championship, White has mostly worked in the US. The Bullet Club star made his way to IMPACT Wrestling a few months ago and confronted The Elite, including current IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega.

Similarly, ELP also had a brief run on IMPACT and immediately made his mark. The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion challenged Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship but was unsuccessful to win the belt.

ELP made his way back to Japan and was reunited with Taiji Ishimori to once again compete in NJPW's Junior Heavyweight Tag Team division. However, after losing the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, ELP and Ishimori were confirmed to make their way over to the US and compete on NJPW Strong.

Jay White will be competing in some marquee matches over the course of the next few weeks in NJPW Strong

Over the next few weeks, White will be competing in some marquee matches in NJPW Strong. Switchblade will face Wheeler Yuta, and will also share the ring with Daniel Garcia at Autumn Attack.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Champion vs Champion as for the first time ever IWGP Junior Heavyweight champ Robbie Eagles meets his former faction's leader and NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White!



Tickets from $15!

Ringside sold out- buy now!

tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j…



#njpwSTRONG #njAA Saturday in DFW Texas!Champion vs Champion as for the first time ever IWGP Junior Heavyweight champ Robbie Eagles meets his former faction's leader and NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White!Tickets from $15!Ringside sold out- buy now! Saturday in DFW Texas!



Champion vs Champion as for the first time ever IWGP Junior Heavyweight champ Robbie Eagles meets his former faction's leader and NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White!



Tickets from $15!

Ringside sold out- buy now!

tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j…



#njpwSTRONG #njAA https://t.co/L8CeDqF0ss

Also Read

Additionally, White will now face Fred Yehi as well. While one might expect the NEVER Openweight Champion to run through his competition in NJPW Strong, there is a possibility he'll be taken to his limits in these matches.

An upset victory over the NEVER Openweight Champion can earn the opponent a title shot against Jay White down the road. Switchblade is also currently scheduled to face the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles at Autumn Attack.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh