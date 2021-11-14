Bullet Club's Jay White loses the NEVER Openweight Championship to top star at Battle in the Valley

Bullet Club star Jay White lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to arch-rival Tomohiro Ishii. White lost to Ishii after an incredible match in the main event of Battle in the Valley.

Heading into Battle in the Valley, the stakes were high between White and Ishii. If The Stone Pitbull failed to beat White, he wouldn't have been eligible to challenge for the NEVER Openweight Championship ever again.

However, the resilient Ishii once again proved why he's one of the toughest wrestlers in the world. The CHAOS member won the match by taking out White with a final vertical drop brainbuster.

With the win, Ishii is now a six-time NEVER Openweight Champion. This means that The Stone Pitbull now has a chance to make it to the Wrestle Kingdom as a champion and defend the title at the Tokyo Dome.

Jay White's first-ever reign as the NEVER Openweight Champion came to an end after just one title defense

Jay White won the NEVER Openweight Championship from Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestling Dontaku. The win marked White's first reign as the NEVER Champion.

Switchblade then made his way to the US and showed up in IMPACT Wrestling, where he confronted David Finlay and had brief feuds with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ

You knocked over that first domino.

You robbed me of my moment.

You robbed me of true fulfillment.

You robbed me of the culmination of everything I’ve ever put into this.

You made me doubt myself.

Tomorrow this ends, and I take something from you.

NEVER again. NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Jay White relented and granted Tomohiro Ishii his title shot at Battle in the Valley- but if Ishii loses, he can NEVER challenge again!



Who wins with it all at stake?



Preview:

Last tickets!

ticketmaster.com/event/1C005B0A…



At NJPW Resurgence, Jay White successfully retained the NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. White then faced the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Fred Yehi, and the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles on NJPW Strong.

However, White never defended the NEVER Openweight Championship in any of the aforementioned matches. With the loss, it now remains to be seen what New Japan has in store for Switchblade heading into 2022.

The Bullet Club star could be in real danger of missing out on the Wrestle Kingdom 16 if NJPW doesn't come up with a proper storyline/feud for Jay White.

