Bullet Club's Jay White says that his connections with Finn Balor brought him into NJPW and the faction

Finn Balor certainly influenced the Bullet Club's success in a huge manner.

The former Universal Champion led to recruitment of the 'Switchblade'.

Finn Balor during his days in the Bullet Club

Jay White is currently leading the Bullet Club from the front and is considered as one of the stars of the group, following the departure of Kenny Omega from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Under the Bullet Club flag, White has won the IWGP Intercontinental and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. It is safe to say that the 'Switchblade' has achieved a lot of success for himself and the BC. However, none of this would've been possible if it wasn't for WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his former stablemate Bad Luck Fale.

While speaking to NJPW in a recent interview, White opened up on the influence Finn Balor and Bad Luck Fale have had in his career, despite 'Switchblade' never getting the opportunity to share the stage with Balor in NJPW, under the same faction.

Jay White claims that his connection with Finn Balor brought him into NJPW and Bullet Club

Jay White was recently in conversation with NJPW and during the interview, he was asked if he had ever considered himself to be in the Bullet Club when he first started out in the world of professional wrestling.

White claimed that he had never predicted being at the front of the group and added that if it wasn't for his connections with Finn Balor FKA Prince Devitt and Bad Luck Fale, who are both Bullet Club OGs, then he would've never been in NJPW in the first place and it wouldn't have led to his induction into the Bullet Club as well.

"I don’t think I predicted being at the front of the group, but it was almost determined from the start would be a part of the group. Connections I had to (Prince) Devitt and (Bad Luck) Fale are what brought me into NJPW in the very first place. There’s too many roots that were planted in me from the start, I think."

White has been highly successful since joining the Bullet Club after he had turned his back on Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS previously. 'Switchblade' even won the IWGP Heavyweight Title for the faction but currently is unable to make it to Japan due to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The Bullet Club front-man was recently removed from the on-going New Japan Cup, along with a host of other names who have failed to make it to Japan for the tour but Jay White is expected to eventually return to The Land of The Rising Sun, some point down the road.