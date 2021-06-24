Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships once again

At the recent Kizuna Road show at Korakuen Hall, the team of Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo once again captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

The Bullet Club duo defeated Roppongi 3K in the main event and became three-time Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. The win for Taiji Ishimori and ELP resulted in yet another underwhelming IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title reign for the team of YOH and SHO.

The two teams battled each other for over 25 minutes and YOH almost put Phantasmo away in the final moments of the match with the Direct Drive. ELP managed to escape and stomped YOH's foot with his loaded boot and followed up with the Sudden Death. That was the nail in the coffin for Roppongi 3K, as Phantasmo got the victory for his team.

Roppongi 3K's title run meets a Sudden Death as Phantasmo and Ishimori scoop third IWGP Jr. Tag Championshipshttps://t.co/6E9606DhSr#njpw #njkizuna pic.twitter.com/IEkhrVkxtH — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2021

On the 2019 Kizuna Road tour, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori also defeated Roppongi 3K to win their first IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. On that occasion, the Bullet Club duo held the titles until Wrestle Kingdom 14 before eventually dropping them to YOH and SHO at the Tokyo Dome.

Earlier in the year, the duo of ELP and Taiji Ishimori lost the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships to Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado. The Suzuki Gun duo would go on to drop the belts to Roppongi 3K, upon YOH's return to in-ring action.

Taiji Ishimori has made it known that he wants to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Taiji Ishimori has made it known that he wants to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and wants a crack at El Desperado's belt. Ishimori is a former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and wants to win the belt for the third time, much like he did with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Ishimori: So up next, it's Desperado. I'm taking your belt as well, so get ready for it! It's Reborn!



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/A2ZzDdlUjo#njpw #njkizuna — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2021

Desperado is currently in his first reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and will look forward to successfully defending his strap against Ishimori, if he indeed is the next challenger for his title. It will also be interesting to see Ishimori get the title shot ahead of his fellow tag team partner ELP, who also wants a crack at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Daniel Wood