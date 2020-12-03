Apart his wrestling skills, Bullet Club's Tama Tonga also excites fans with his unique and entertaining tweets. The BC OG sent out another interesting tweet, and even tagged WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in it.

Here is what Tama Tonga tweeted out on this occasion:

While it remains a mystery as to what Tama Tonga is trying to achieve with such tweets, this definitely isn't the first time he has posted a cryptic tweet. The so-called 'Good Bad Guy' recently posted a Bullet Club rising logo and also tagged new AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

Much like his tweet at Kenny Omega, this one from Tama is also intriguing. Either Tama Tonga is indicating that something is going to take place by tagging members from WWE and AEW in his tweets or it is simply his usual Bullet Club shenanigans.

What could Tama Tonga's tweet at Vince McMahon indicate?

As of now, it is not known what Tama Tonga's tweet towards the WWE Chairman indicates. However, it does look like the former IWGP Tag Team Champion has started a new trend of his own by posting a series of similar tweets in such a manner.

That being said, Tama Tonga and the Bullet Club has been teasing certain things related to AEW lately. KENTA, who is the #1 contender for Jon Moxley's IWGP US Champion, has publicly teased an appearance on AEW Dynamite. The two former WWE Superstars have unfinished business, and with Moxley dropping the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega, the former could focus on his rivalry with KENTA.

Omega will appear on next week's IMPACT Wrestling episode and the new AEW World Champion will address the controversy from this week's Dynamite. Omega's former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are currently under contract with IMPACT and are likely to play a vital role in this ongoing storyline.

Could New Japan Pro Wrestling and the rest of the Bullet Club eventually fit into one of the biggest developing storylines in pro wrestling?