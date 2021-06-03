Bullet Club's Tama Tonga takes a shot at WWE for releasing Superstars during the pandemic

NJPW star Tama Tonga has reacted to the latest set of WWE releases. Taking to Twitter, the Bullet Club OG took a shot at WWE for the release of multiple Superstars during the pandemic.

In one of his latest tweets, Tama Tonga thanked his company New Japan Pro Wrestling for not releasing him or other wrestlers during the pandemic. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion wrote that he is thankful to NJPW for not dumping him and his colleagues during or after the pandemic.

Here's what Tama Tonga tweeted out regarding the latest set of WWE releases:

Damn...thanks @njpw1972 for not dumping us during the pandemic...or even after. #GaijinGrateful — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 2, 2021

WWE recently released a host of Superstars including former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, fan-favorite Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy.

Members of the WWE Universe took to social media to express their feelings towards the WWE releases. Several WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins and more also reacted to the news of the releases.

Tama Tonga recently also hinted at a match between the Bullet Club and the Bloodline recently

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter to hint at his desire for a potential match between his faction and Roman Reigns' entourage. Amid rumors of a potential alliance between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tama teased a match between his faction and Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Earlier in the week, Tama and his brother Tanga Loa lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Dangerous Tekkers. The Bullet Club duo were in their 7th reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions but lost to Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in another hard-fought battle.

The loss to Dangerous Tekkers also indicated the conclusion of the heated feud between the Suzuki Gun duo and the Guerrillas of Destiny. It now remains to be seen what plans are in store for Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. The duo have also teased appearing in All Elite Wrestling.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Daniel Wood