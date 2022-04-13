"Takes up enough of my time" - Bullet Club star admits that he wants to face Randy Orton in a dream match

Bullet Club star Jay White has admitted that he wants to face Randy Orton in a dream match. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion isn't someone who generally thinks of a potential dream match but named The Viper as one.

White is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling and is working for NJPW STRONG in the US. Over the past few months, he has appeared in AEW and is a regular on IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent conversation on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Jay White recalled watching Orton in action in 2004, shortly after he had left Evolution. White said:

"I really don't sit here and think about, you know, risking if I want to wrestle someone. It takes up enough of my time. So when I'm not at risking, I don't want to think about it. Sometimes I think I should have a better answer for that to at least human people. So I think the easiest one to go with is I'll just say, Randy Orton. Just purely because when I first started watching in 2004, he was kind of the first guy that got behind here, just left Evolution and the first pay-per-view I watched was Survivor Series 2004."

Randy Orton is currently in a tag team with Riddle

Randy Orton is currently working as part of a tag team with Riddle on WWE RAW. The duo, also known as RK-Bro, is the current RAW Tag Team Championships and is enjoying its second reign with the titles.

At WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles. In the lead-up to The Show of Shows, Orton and Riddle lost their titles to Alpha Academy, which ended their reign at 142 days.

However, eight weeks later, RK-Bro regained the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match involving Alpha Academy and the pairing of Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins.

