Bullet Club star calls out Roman Reigns and his faction

Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter to call out Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline. Amid rumors of WWE potentially building a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, several NJPW talent took to social media to further tease the possibility of working with WWE.

One of the wrestlers who teased the idea of a dream match-up was Tama Tonga. The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion put Roman Reigns and The Usos on notice in one of his latest tweets.

Here is what Tama Tonga wrote on Twitter:

BulletClub vs Bloodline — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 28, 2021

For months, Tama and Tanga (Guerrillas of Destiny) have been feuding with the Suzuki Gun duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (Dangerous Tekkers). In January 2021, Guerrillas of Destiny won the IWGP Tag Team Championships from Dangerous Tekkers.

But after Taichi and Sabre Jr. defeated the champions in two separate singles matches earlier this month, they are expected to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships once again.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are currently in their seventh reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions. The duo has already established their place as one of the most successful tag teams in NJPW history.

Could Roman Reigns and The Usos possibly face the Bullet Club in a dream match?

Roman to GOD: "You boys will Acknowledge me as your tribal chief."



Tama & Tonga: pic.twitter.com/mfbzeFBN6n — Ronin (浪人) (@RoninWEW) May 28, 2021

In the past, Tama Tonga has made it known that he is willing to share the ring with The Usos. Fans around the world have also made it vocal that they are quite invested in a potential dream tag team match between The Guerrillas of Destiny and The Usos.

With the Bullet Club currently being stacked with talents such as Jay White, KENTA, and EVIL, it shouldn't be too hard for Guerrillas of Destiny to find a third man for a match against The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns himself has been on a tear in WWE for months and it would certainly be a fascinating scenario to have the reigning Universal Champion share the ring with Bullet Club members. However, all of that would only be possible if WWE comes to an agreement for a working relationship with NJPW.

