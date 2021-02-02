Bullet Club star Jay White breaks silence after his surprise return

At the recent NJPW Road To New Beginning, Jay White finally made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Upon his return, Switchblade attacked Tomohiro Ishii, who was the last man to pin White at NJPW New Year's Dash.

Taking to Twitter, Jay White has now broken his silence for the first time since his devastating loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. In a short tweet, White reminded everyone that this is still his era:

The last time Jay White was seen in action was the night after Wrestle Kingdom 15. On the occasion, Switchblade was on the losing side, as Bullet Club lost a 10-man tag team match against CHAOS. Coincidentally enough, his return to NJPW also took place after a tag team match between CHAOS and Bullet Club, as White targeted the Stone Pitbull.

Following his loss to Kota Ibushi, the Bullet Club front-runner seemingly quit NJPW and rumors started suggesting that Jay White could end up in WWE. However, that didn't turn out to be the case and Switchblade now seems to be back for good.

What could be in store for Jay White in 2021?

Jay White's 2021 certainly didn't get off to the best of starts. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion challenged Kota Ibushi for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15. After competing in the longest main event in WK history, White failed to beat Ibushi, as The Golden Star reigned supreme in an early Match of the Year contender.

Jay White is BACK, and he made some furious comments backstage in Korakuen Hall tonight!



Video from backstage coming soon on the official English YouTube channel!https://t.co/NQUGC89Hjr#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/BFv5YB2NBj — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 1, 2021

However, it is now likely that Jay White will challenge Tomohiro Ishii to a singles match. Switchblade will aim to avenge his pinfall loss to the former and once again shift his focus towards both the IWGP titles. As of now, Ibushi is set to defend his titles against SANADA at the on-going New Beginning tour. However, the reigning champion could possibly be in for a rematch against Jay White later down the road.