"There's a bit of drama there" – Bullet Club star Jay White reveals the match he often gets asked about

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White has listed a set of matches that people ask him about the most.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jay White said he gets the most questions about his showdown against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

The Bullet Club star listed a host of other matches, including his bout at Madison Square Garden and his showdown with former WWE Superstar Juice Robinson at the Cow Palace:

"That was the first one [Wrestle Kingdom 15] I was gonna go to, I guess it's one of the most recent ones. I guess Wrestle Kingdom this year would be a common one that people go to. The other one I often get is obviously Madison Square Garden and also the Cow Palace against Juice Robinson. For multiple reasons, obviously, there's a bit of drama there at that show."

Switchblade further added:

"I'd say those three, but I'd say probably Wrestle Kingdom this year would be the main one. Oh and the G1 final 2019, G1 29."

Check out Jay White's interview with Chris Van Vliet below:

Jay White was unable to beat Kota Ibushi at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 15

Jay White started 2021 with a loss to arch-rival Kota Ibushi on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15. The Bullet Club star challenged for both the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the belts.

However, in 2021, Jay White did capture the NEVER Openweight Championship by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi but recently dropped the title to Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Jay White's next big match is against Christopher Daniels at NJPW Nemesis.

