Bullet Club star responds after being compared to Triple H

Bullet Club star Jay White has responded to being compared to Triple H. In a recent post made by White on Instagram, he was compared to the WWE veteran in terms of his looks.

Responding to the comment, White hit back at the fan who compared him to Triple H. Instead of taking the Triple H comparison to note, Switchblade mocked the person who commented by using an 'overdeveloped mustache' joke.

Here's the response from Jay White after being compared to Triple H:

Jay White responds to being compared to Triple H

White has been making all the noise in the world of professional wrestling. The reigning NEVER Openweight Champion recently showed up on IMPACT Wrestling and has initiated a feud against The Elite.

At Slammiversary, White confronted Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows and Don Callis. However, Switchblade was attacked by FinJuice ahead of his NEVER Openweight Title defense against Finlay at NJPW Resurgence.

In the most recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, White was attacked by The Good Brothers. Switchblade was eventually rescued by Chris Bey, who has been offered a spot in the Bullet Club by the faction's frontrunner.

It remains to be seen if White will eventually share the ring with Omega once again. The reigning AEW World Champion is also currently in possession of the IMPACT World Championship. Considering that Omega has developed a habit of collecting championships, he could possibly aim to go after White's NEVER Openweight Title to engage in a proper feud against Switchblade.

Having captured the NEVER Openweight Title from Hiroshi Tanahashi, White's upcoming match against Finlay will be his first title defense. Switchblade will also aim to avenge his previous loss to Finlay, one that he suffered at this year's New Japan Cup to the former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Triple H is currently focused on his behind the scenes work in WWE instead of in-ring action

As for Triple H, it's been a while since he has competed in a WWE ring. The COO of the company is more focused on his backstage work and is leading NXT from the front.

However, there is still a chance of having The Game return to in-ring action at some point down the road, especially ahead of one of the bigger WWE pay-per-views.

Edited by Prem Deshpande