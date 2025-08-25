"Bulls**t" - Crowd's reaction to highly controversial finish to title match just one week before WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Less than one week before Clash in Paris 2025, WWE fans were furious after a highly controversial finish to a title match led to an &quot;unfavorable&quot; result, leading to them chanting &quot;bulls**t&quot;.NXT Heatwave was headlined by a blockbuster bout between the dominant NXT Champion, Oba Femi, and the young up-and-comer, Je'Von Evans. It was a highly anticipated clash because many WWE fans believed that just a week before Clash in Paris 2025, Je'Von Evans would dethrone The Ruler of NXT and end his reign, which is now close to 250 days. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be the case despite Evans getting a three-count over the Champion.The highly controversial finish saw the first referee getting knocked out, and Je'Von Evans was in a winning position during that time. He even managed to get the pinfall on Oba Femi with a new referee, but the previous referee stood up just in time to see that Oba Femi's leg was under the rope. As a result, the three-count wasn't valid, and the crowd erupted in chants of &quot;bulls**t&quot; as a result of it. Oba Femi went on to win the match minutes later.There was pandemonium at first when the crowd thought that Je'Evon Evans won, but that turned out not to be the case. Soon after, Oba Femi threw Je'Von Evans through the announcer's desk and picked him up and hit the powerbomb, securing the victory and retaining the NXT Championship.Assuming that his next title defense is at No Mercy next month, then Oba Femi will most certainly hit 250 days as the NXT Champion. Next up is Ricky Saints, who confronted him after the match to make it clear that his time was now.For the young Je'Von Evans, he will have to rebuild to get himself back in that position. It was an incredible event days before Clash in Paris 2025.