"Bulls**t! What the f**k?" - WWE veteran doesn't believe John Laurinaitis' claim that he was a victim in the Vince McMahon case

A WWE veteran has made it clear that he doesn't believe John Laurinaitis' claim that he was a victim in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking case.

Jim Cornette is known for his no-nonsense thoughts on pro wrestling's most controversial topics. He has been keeping up with Janel Grant's lawsuit against McMahon.

John Laurinaitis, who was also accused in the lawsuit, recently broke silence via his lawyer. As per the lawyer, the former WWE employee was a victim in the case and not an abuser. On his Drive-thru podcast, Jim Cornette said the following in response to the comments:

"You know, I just swore off laughing a few minutes ago, but now I've sworn back on laughing. Bulls**t! What the f**k? Again, all he had to do when they were together was say, 'Let's don't, and say we did, tell Vince.'" [3:50-4:05]

Cornette further said that he doesn't believe Johnny Ace:

"I'm sorry, he's going to have a hard sell to convince me that he was a victim and going along with all this, apparently with some element of exuberance. Matter of fact, if any of these acts were consummated, he had to be exuberant at some point. And now it's [mocks] 'Vince was telling us all what to do,'" the WWE veteran said. [6:43-7:05]

John Laurinaitus was released shortly after Vince McMahon's retirement

In July 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE.

A month later, WWE released John Laurinaitis, thus ending his two-decade association with the promotion.

Vince McMahon made his return to WWE in early 2023. He recently resigned from TKO Group Holdings in light of the sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's name was also allegedly implicated in the lawsuit, following which he was reportedly removed from the Royal Rumble event.

