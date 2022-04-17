"Sc**w Roman Reigns, acknowledge me!" - WWE Hall of Famer names current champion that could be bigger than The Tribal Chief

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray acknowledged that Charlotte Flair could be a bigger deal than Roman Reigns in the company.

Flair is the most decorated female superstar in the history of WWE. She is a 13-time Women's Champion, former 2-time NXT Women's Champion, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner. Both Charlotte and Roman have been dominant champions of the Blue brand.

On his Busted Open podcast this week, the veteran spoke about how the current SmackDown Women's Champion is the biggest female star in WWE. Ray stated that Charlotte is better than impressive at this point. Bully detailed that he would be all-in if The Queen decided to cut a promo saying that she was bigger than Roman.

Here's what Bully Ray had to say:

"If Charlotte Flair was to stand in the middle of the ring and say, 'Sc**w Roman Reigns, acknowledge me!' I'd buy into it. You have to acknowledge her." (From 51:49 to 52:06)

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning Universal Champion

The Head of The Table is in the middle of a historic title reign and currently stands at 594 days as the champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in 2020. Since then, he has beaten a long list of top names to stay at the top of the mountain in WWE. The Tribal Chief currently holds the record for the fifth-longest title reign after legends such as Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Hulk Hogan.

It will be interesting to see who's next in line to challenge Roman. WWE has already teased some bad blood brewing between the Tribal Chief and Shinsuke Nakamura. The two men could possibly collide at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

