"I'm not saying that these ladies are jealous" - WWE Hall of Famer details why Charlotte Flair gets so much hate

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently pointed out that Charlotte Flair gets a lot of "greatness hate" from other superstars' fanbases.

Charlotte is regarded as wrestling royalty. She is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and is the most decorated woman in the history of the company, with 13 Women's Championships to her name. The Queen has also held the NXT Women's Championship on two occasions and is a Royal Rumble winner.

Speaking on the weekend's special episode of the Busted Open podcast, the former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned that a lot of the hate that Charlotte gets is from the fanbases of other female wrestlers. He clarified that the superstars did not have bad blood with The Queen, but their fanbases think otherwise.

Here's what Bully Ray had to say:

"The Charlotte hate, it's greatness hate. We can agree on that. Becky fans are jealous of Charlotte, Bianca fans are jealous of Charlotte, Bayley fans, Sasha fans, they're all jealous of Charlotte. I'm not saying that these ladies are jealous of Charlotte. I'm saying these ladies' fanbases are jealous of Charlotte. I'll sit here and pick holes in just about anybody's game, not because I'm perfect by far," Bully said. "After 30 years, I know what is good and what is not good. And that woman is better than good. That girl is amazing. I don't even know the right word anymore." (From 50:32 -51:35)

Charlotte Flair destroyed Drew Gulak on SmackDown

Drew Gulak's first day as a correspondent didn't go as planned since he ended up tapping out to the Figure Eight leglock.

Gulak was out to interview The Queen. Charlotte Flair came down to the ring and claimed that she never tapped out to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. The Cruiserweight insisted that the champion indeed tapped out when the ref was not looking, and the crowd joined in. This irked Charlotte as she attacked Gulak from behind and locked in her submission maneuver, leaving the new correspondent writhing in pain.

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to take on The Rowdy One in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash, with the fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship hanging in the balance.

