Bully Ray congratulates WWE prospect after impressive performance at recent show

A WWE prospect delivered an impressive performance during a recent show. Bully Ray congratulated her online.

WWE launched its new show LFG earlier this year. As part of the show, several WWE prospects get paired up with legends such as Mickie James, Booker T, Bully Ray, and The Undertaker. The show provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a wrestler and also helps these prospects learn the ropes of being a WWE star. Several prospects have already made a name for themselves. Among those is Zena Sterling, who is part of Bully's team.

This week on WWE LFG, she competed against Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele. She put on an impressive performance in the ring but came up short. Her performance was enough to impress Gunther, who was a guest on the show. The Ring General even awarded her a point for her performance. This was the first point for Team Bully Ray.

Following this, the WWE legend took to social media to congratulate Zena Sterling on earning the first point for his team.

"GO @zena_wwe GO!!! CONGRATS on getting #TeamBubba our 1st point. Proud to shake your hand. #WWELFG @AETV @WWEonAE."

It will be interesting to see how Zena Sterling will fare in the upcoming weeks.

