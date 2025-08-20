Bully Ray criticizes WWE

Bully Ray has recently criticized WWE. The veteran has been outspoken about some of the company's decisions lately and didn't hold back in expressing his disdain over the booking of a star on RAW.
This week on RAW, Becky Lynch defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. The Man retained the title via submission, and after the bout, Corey Graves, on commentary, mentioned that the BOAT must have been frustrated with how things went.
Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray wasn't happy with how the bout ended and criticized the company for failing to showcase Natalya's alleged frustration.
"When the match was over, did you ever see that frustration by Nattie? What finish did we get last night in the match? Why have her tap? Why tap out? Show me the frustration that they talked about at the announce table. Have Becky roll her up. Have Nattie looking really good at the end of the match, then roll her up. Hook her tights. Get the 1-2-3. Be a frickin’ heel. And then show me the frustration on Nattie’s face, that Corey Graves is talking about. Show the doubt. Show me Nattie’s face as she starts to realize, 'I have to get rid of Natalya, and I have to summon Nattie, because they’re not doing it for me,'" he said. [From 12:47 to 14:08]
Natalya has been making her name in other promotions this year. She has given her character a makeover, competing as the no-nonsense Nattie.
However, she hasn't been able to bring that persona to WWE so far. Bully Ray then revealed why WWE gave fans Nattie on Triplemania but not on RAW.
"Because they are letting her do what she wants to do because they are never going to allow her to be the Nattie she wants to be [on WWE TV]. I hope I’m wrong," he said. [From 19:31 to 19:41]
Natalya has been a force outside WWE
While Natalya has been booked sporadically in World Wrestling Entertainment, she has carved a space for herself away from the promotions.
She has competed twice in GCW's Bloodsport, in shoot-style matches, and won both times. She also made her AAA debut a few weeks ago and competed at Triplemania last weekend.
She took on Faby Apache and the AAA Women's Champion Lady Flammer in a Triple Thread Match. Though she felt short in her title pursuit, her intense wrestling style as Nattie has caught the eye of the fans.
