Bully Ray Criticizes WWE's Handling of Top Star

Bully Ray has called out WWE for their handling of a top star. WWE has been under fire for some time over how they have booked some of their talents. The criticism has mostly centered around the creative direction for main roster stars like LA Knight and Karrion Kross.

However, Bully Ray has expressed his unhappiness over the company's direction when it comes to a top NXT star.

On Busted Open Radio, the tag team legend talked about how WWE may have made a mistake in their handling of Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) in AEW. Monroe arrived in NXT in early June and soon confronted the Women's Champion on the brand, Jacy Jayne.

"They are creating her the way they want to create her, despite the fact that what she had created worked. They hired Mariah May. Mariah May did such a phenomenal job in AEW that they went, ‘Her. We need her. We want her.’ Then they got her. You could change her name. I don’t give a s**t about the name change, but let her be Mariah May,” the veteran said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

After competing in her first match in WWE at NXT's Great American Bash, she then turned heel at the Evolution Premium Live Event. Monroe attacked Jordynne Grace, who was challenging Jayne for the title.

While being in AEW, Blake Monroe got over as Mariah May, adopting Toni Storm's previous rockstar persona and being her understudy. She turned on Storm after winning the Owen Hart Tournament and established herself as The Glamour.

Her NXT gimmick has shades of that persona, but WWE has yet to go all the way with her character.

Blake Monroe wants to transform WWE NXT

Blake Monroe appeared last week on NXT and cut a promo on how the show should be centered around her.

She also addressed why she turned on Jordynne Grace, saying that she "isn't good enough" and referred to her as a "background player." Monroe mentioned that WWE knew about her even before she started to wrestle.

She finished the segment by saying she wasn't there to play nice, but to be the woman "this brand revolves around." It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her in the coming weeks.

