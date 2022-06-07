Bully Ray says fans were "blown away" by WWE Superstar at Hell in a Cell

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had a "career-defining moment" at Hell in a Cell, as per Bully Ray.

At WWE's most recent Premium Live Event, Rhodes battled the odds to defeat Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare suffered an injury in the run-up to the show, which left a visible mark on his right shoulder.

On Busted Open, Ray said fans were "blown away" when they saw Rhodes' injury. He feels Rhodes won over fans following his valiant performance at the show:

"He truly stepped up to the plate. Last night was an extremely career-defining moment for Cody Rhodes. Last night Cody Rhodes got over more than he has ever been in his entire life. And the minute Cody Rhodes became that much over, the minute Cody Rhodes took that next step into babyface, not immortality, but the next step as a real babyface that people love is when he took his ring jacket off. When he slowly took his ring jacket off and people could actually see the extent of that injury, they were blown away." (from 2:14 to 2:58)

He continued:

"If you listen to the first 5-7 minutes of Cody vs. Seth in the Cell last night, the people are very quiet. You know why they were quiet? They were shocked to see what they were seeing because I believe that in the people's minds they were like, 'This guy should not be out here. We feel bad for him.'" (from 2:59 to 3:29)

Bully Ray noticed that fans got behind Cody as the match wore on. The Hall of Famer said fans loved The American Nightmare at Hell in a Cell more than any other time in his career.

WWE gave Cody the opportunity not to wrestle

Cody Rhodes was reportedly given the opportunity by WWE not to wrestle against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

The company could've come up with alternate plans, but The American Nightmare decided to wrestle despite suffering a major injury to his shoulder.

Rhodes decided to wrestle as he couldn't damage the torn pec any further but had to change a few spots from the match.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda.

