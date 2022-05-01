"I still hold a little bit of a grudge" - Bully Ray on former WWE enhancement talent

Bully Ray (a.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) recently discussed how he felt cheated by a professional wrestler during his early days in the industry.

Ray, who runs the Team 3D Academy in Danbury, Connecticut, said on Busted Open that he is often brutally honest about the business with his students. The tag team legend also prefers not to tell them what they always want to hear, which is a lesson he learned many years ago upon signing up for a wrestling school.

Speaking about that experience, Bully Ray highlighted how a WWE (then-WWF) enhancement talent trained him quite poorly when he wanted to become a pro wrestler. The veteran admittedly holds a grudge against the unnamed trainer to this day:

"I had somebody tell me what I wanted to hear the first day I ever signed up for wrestling school. They just took my money. I felt very cheated. To this day, I still hold a little bit of a grudge against that person who stole my money," said Ray on Busted Open.

In his recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, the WWE legend stated that he handed the former enhancement talent $2500 for wrestling training. However, Ray was not even instructed on how to get into a ring during his time there.

Bully Ray almost trained under WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz

Johnny Rodz — who taught stars like D-Von Dudley, Taz, and Tommy Dreamer — is frequently credited as Bully Ray's professional wrestling trainer. But the tag team legend had a different story to tell on Busted Open:

"He was an enhancement talent for the WWF [the unnamed person who allegedly stole Ray's money]. A lot of people think that I was trained by Johnny Rodz just like D-Von was, and Taz was, and Dreamer was, and Big Dick Dudley was, and a whole host of great students that have come out of Johnny's school. I wasn't." Ray continued, "I was supposed to be trained by Johnny. But then some other dude, an absolute nobody, no-name, dangled a bunch of empty promises in front of me and stole my money."

The WWE legend then admitted that he is "not really that good of a wrestler" but is a "master of smoke and mirrors."

Despite how he entered the business, Ray eventually gained experience in multiple promotions across different decades and now passes on that knowledge to the current generation of pro wrestlers.

