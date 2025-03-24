Bully Ray loses temper on WWE show; attacks disrespectful star from behind

Bully Ray lost his cool on a WWE show tonight. He even attacked a star for being disrespectful.

Bully Ray, The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Booker T are coaches on WWE LFG. During the show's premiere episode, one of the Future Greats, BJ Ray, reached out to Bully for a handshake. However, the legend refused, saying Ray hadn't earned the right. He perceived the young star's attempt as insincere. Bully even likened BJ's personality to Logan Paul or The Miz. However, as fate would have it, BJ was assigned as Bully's mentee despite the obvious friction. The WWE legend was also clearly not happy about the pairing.

BJ Ray hasn't made things easier for himself either by cutting a promo on Bully and calling him disrespectful. The tag team legend warned him about his attitude. Even The Undertaker was not pleased by Ray's attitude and felt put off by him. However, his behavior only seems to be landing him in more trouble.

Eric Bischoff was a guest on tonight's WWE LFG episode. During the show, BJ Ray went up and sat beside him to start a conversation. However, Bully came over and asked him to leave. Ray kept mocking Bully while he was leaving, which prompted the WWE legend to attack him from behind.

It looks like tensions are escalating between Bully Ray and BJ Ray on WWE LFG.

