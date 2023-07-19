Bully Ray makes it clear if he's upset about a popular segment from this week's WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Bully Ray has opened up about his thoughts on Otis and Chad Gable's homage to The Dudley Boyz from this week's edition of WWE RAW.

One of the most entertaining parts of the Monday night show was between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match. The bout featured several standout moments, none more so than when Otis asked Gable to "get the tables," a homage to The Dudley Boyz' iconic catchphrase.

Ivar and Erik eventually came up victorious, thanks to Valhalla's interference in the end. This week's edition of Sportkeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted featured some exclusive comments from Bully Ray about Alpha Academy's tribute.

The WWE legend stated that he was pleased with the reference and mentioned it wasn't used as a throwaway line but fit well into the context of the match.

"I understand that's mine, but that's like the highest form of flattery when other people in the wrestling industry decide to borrow your stuff, and that's what they are doing; they are borrowing my stuff. Obviously, me and my brother D-Von made 'Get the Tables' famous, and 'Coach Gable, get the Tables' was very appropriate for last night's match. I absolutely loved the fact that they borrowed the tag lines," said Bully Ray. [7:05 - 7:36]

Bully Ray enjoyed the Viking Rules match from WWE RAW

The WWE Hall of Famer lavished praise on the overall bout, saying all the competitors put in a great effort to entertain the crowd.

Bully Ray also singled out when Valhalla took Maxxine Dupri down with a Spear through the table.

"I thought the match was awesome, and I think everybody in the match did a hell of a job. Props to the ladies for doing such a great Spear through the table towards the end of the match," said Bully Ray. [7:36 - 7:47]

It's safe to assume the match marked the end of Alpha Academy and Viking Raider's rivalry, and the two could move on to bigger things.

What did you make of the homage to The Dudley Boyz from WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

