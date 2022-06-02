Bully Ray namedrops two superstars in WWE who don't suffer from 50/50 booking

Bully Ray, like many wrestling fans, isn't big on WWE's 50/50 booking policy. It has been criticized and cited as a reason behind superstars not getting bigger despite the potential. When explaining why the promotion has no incentive to change the booking policy, he revealed two superstars who aren't a victim of this.

For the uninitiated, 50/50 booking refers to a superstar winning one week and then losing the next, possibly to the same superstar who they had just beaten. It's a tactic used to stretch out storylines, but it is also cited as a reason for creative staleness.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that WWE's healthy financials gives them no incentive to change the aforementioned booking policy. He namedropped United States Champion Theory, and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns as two examples of superstars who don't suffer from 50/50 booking.

"WWE reports about a $250 million quarterly dividend every quarter so why doesn't 50/50 booking work? My point is this - they've been doing 50/50 booking for a long time and fans don't like 50/50 booking. But the WWE still makes money, so they're still doing their booking and creative the way they want it. I don't disagree with you, I hate the fact that somebody wins this week, and that same person loses next week."

The veteran detailed how an exception to the booking practice can help stars get over with the audience:

"It doesn't truly allow you to get into them, and look at what happens when WWE does get behind somebody. Look at what's happening with a young guy like Austin Theory, look at Roman Reigns. When they truly get behind you and don't apply 50/50 booking, you get over." (31:07-32:05)

Why Bully Ray's statement is objectively correct

While Bully Ray has often been the subject of criticism for his strong opinions, it's hard to argue against the objectivity of his statement.

Bianca Belair is perhaps one such example in the women's division as she has been booked as the strongest female star since her debut - arguably even stronger than Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The only blip remains her SummerSlam loss to Becky Lynch in 2021, but that was redeemed at WrestleMania 38. By then, Belair had built up enough steam with plenty of wins.

It goes without saying that 50/50 booking can result in a loss of fan interest, but as Ray mentioned, the financial state of the company and continued profits provide little incentive for change.

