WWE Hall of Famer points out a major flaw in the Goldberg-Bobby Lashley storyline on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not impressed with the storyline between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW and poked holes at the storytelling in the segment between the two.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, was surprised at how easily Goldberg got a match against the current WWE Champion, on the RAW after Money in the Bank.

The tag team legend believes Lashley should've made the WCW icon earn his opportunity to face him.

"How come nobody pumps Goldberg's brakes? How come Bobby Lashley didn't say, 'No, you're not next?' The next week he turns around and says, 'You know what, you show up, you lose and then you go home. So now if you want to show up and get a shot at this Championship, you've got to beat three people. And you know what you do with Goldberg? You do with Goldberg what you did with Goldberg Day 1 at WCW. Have Bill (Goldberg) have three 30-second matches. Spear-jackhammer, spear-jackhammer, spear-jackhammer - now he did exactly what the World Heavyweight Champion had to do to earn his shot," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray stated that fans would've loved to see Goldberg running through a few opponents before facing Lashley as they would've witnessed the Hall of Famer's two "biggest hits" - the Spear and the Jackhammer.

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley set for showdown at WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley will most likely defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Lashley dominated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at this past weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, adding The New Day member to an impressive list of opponents he has defeated since becoming world champion.

He has defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, The Miz, and Sheamus, to name a few.

You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back.



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/OcIL2e9j6t — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 20, 2021

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das