Bully Ray is all praise for current champion's ability to make everything believable

Bully Ray recently praised a current champion for having the skills to make everything believable. The star in question is Ilja Dragunov.

Ever since his NXT debut, Ilja Dragunov has looked unstoppable. His in-ring skills have been unmatched, and he is the one who ended Gunther's incredible 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion. Currently, Ilja Dragunov is having the run of his life.

His hard work in the ring finally paid off when he defeated Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship recently. Furthermore, he defeated Carmelo again at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray stated that Dragunov is able to make everything he does believable.

"Ilja makes everything he does believable. I believe that this smaller-in-stature man is trying to hit you with everything he has, and I bet you he is bringing it with just about everything he has. He's got great chemistry with Carmelo. You mentioned the word that I love the most, the struggle. Everything should not look perfect. You should be struggling to get to moves, should be struggling to get to your feet. Should be struggling at all times to win and that struggle is shown on your face. Great match by the both of them, great chemistry, enjoyable." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray criticized the ending to Ilja Dragunov's title defense

The NXT Title match between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes was going well until Trick Williams came out and distracted Hayes. This distraction allowed Dragunov to secure the pinfall.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Bully Ray criticized the finish of the match because he believed it made no sense.

"I see something that I'm so invested in, and then all of a sudden, grinding halt, because something happens that makes no sense." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old star will be able to enjoy a long title reign, given his believability in the ring.

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

