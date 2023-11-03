Bully Ray predicts the winner of LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his take on whether LA Knight could dethrone Roman Reigns.

On November 4, Knight will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The match is set to be the biggest of the 41-year-old's career so far.

Bully Ray spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. Discussing the much-anticipated bout, he explained how Knight can lose but still leave the event with momentum:

"Do I think that LA Knight is gonna beat Roman Reigns? No, but I think Roman Reigns will go over and I think LA Knight will get over," Bully Ray said. [3:24 – 3:36]

In the video above, Bully Ray shed light on his recent reunion with D-Von Dudley in IMPACT/TNA.

Bully Ray's thoughts on LA Knight

Over the last year, Knight has transformed from the villainous Max Dupri into one of the top babyfaces in wrestling.

While he sometimes critiques certain aspects of WWE programming on his Busted Open radio show, Bully Ray is a big supporter of Knight:

"I think he's doing a great job. I talk about him all the time on Busted Open. I always love it when people take my little constructive critiques on Busted Open and try to turn it into something it's not, so I'll go on record: I'm Bully Ray and I am a huge fan of LA Knight. I love everything that he does. The upside with him is tremendous, so there, air that clip!" [2:22 – 2:45]

Bully Ray added that Crown Jewel will be the true test to see whether Knight will remain in the main-event picture in the long run:

"I think he has many strengths, obviously on the mic is a strength. Getting over organically with the fanbase – strength. I haven't seen any weakness, but he does have a huge match coming up against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Can he hang main-event level with main-event guys?" [2:55 – 3:20]

Knight has never previously challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before joining WWE, he held the IMPACT World Championship while competing as Eli Drake in IMPACT/TNA.

