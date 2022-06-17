WWE Legend questions if Stephanie McMahon left because of the Vince McMahon allegations

WWE Legend Bully Ray wonders if Stephanie McMahon left the company because she knew of the allegations that were to come against her father, Vince McMahon.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly paid hush money to an employee after being in a consensual relationship with her. The employee, a paralegal, signed a non-disclosure agreement so she couldn't talk about her relationship with Vince.
Bully Ray, on the Busted Open show, speculated that Stephanie may have left because she knew about the Vince McMahon report beforehand:
"This also raises the question: Why did Stephanie McMahon step away from the company about a month ago? In the report it said the McMahons would've known as early as the beginning of April, I believe, or some time in April that this was about to come down. So, maybe, she felt the need to distance herself at this time and spend time with the family and distance herself from the whole situation." (from 5:20 to 5:48)
Bully Ray says the story doesn't "look great" for Vince, adding that McMahon has been a target for various newspapers who've tried to bring him down over the decades.
Why did Stephanie McMahon leave WWE?
Stephanie said she wanted to spend more time with her family, so she stepped away from WWE earlier this year.
Since her departure, reports surfaced that people in WWE were unhappy with the growth of the departments she was handling.
Stephanie McMahon was the Chief Business Officer, a role she took charge of almost a decade ago.
