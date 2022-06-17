WWE Legend questions if Stephanie McMahon left because of the Vince McMahon allegations

WWE Legend Bully Ray wonders if Stephanie McMahon left the company because she knew of the allegations that were to come against her father, Vince McMahon.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly paid hush money to an employee after being in a consensual relationship with her. The employee, a paralegal, signed a non-disclosure agreement so she couldn't talk about her relationship with Vince.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open show, speculated that Stephanie may have left because she knew about the Vince McMahon report beforehand:

"This also raises the question: Why did Stephanie McMahon step away from the company about a month ago? In the report it said the McMahons would've known as early as the beginning of April, I believe, or some time in April that this was about to come down. So, maybe, she felt the need to distance herself at this time and spend time with the family and distance herself from the whole situation." (from 5:20 to 5:48)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon WWE @WWE



We hope the stories here inspire you as our Superstars and employees continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to the WWE Universe: WWE is proud to share the 2021 @WWECommunity Impact Report.We hope the stories here inspire you as our Superstars and employees continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to the WWE Universe: ms.spr.ly/6010w4poy WWE is proud to share the 2021 @WWECommunity Impact Report. We hope the stories here inspire you as our Superstars and employees continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to the WWE Universe: ms.spr.ly/6010w4poy https://t.co/AK0wP8zZST I’m incredibly proud to represent @WWE for many reasons, not only for the impact we have on our fans & partners, but for the impact we make in the community. Thank you to everyone, especially all the #WWE Superstars, in helping us achieve our mission of putting smiles on faces! twitter.com/WWE/status/151… I’m incredibly proud to represent @WWE for many reasons, not only for the impact we have on our fans & partners, but for the impact we make in the community. Thank you to everyone, especially all the #WWE Superstars, in helping us achieve our mission of putting smiles on faces! twitter.com/WWE/status/151…

Bully Ray says the story doesn't "look great" for Vince, adding that McMahon has been a target for various newspapers who've tried to bring him down over the decades.

Why did Stephanie McMahon leave WWE?

Stephanie said she wanted to spend more time with her family, so she stepped away from WWE earlier this year.

Since her departure, reports surfaced that people in WWE were unhappy with the growth of the departments she was handling.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Stephanie McMahon was the Chief Business Officer, a role she took charge of almost a decade ago.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Busted Open and credit Sportskeeda.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far