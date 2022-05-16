"Should be tapping out in a second" – Bully Ray says top WWE star's opponents should tap out immediately

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray thinks most stars should tap out to Ronda Rousey's submission holds.

Rousey became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion earlier this month at WrestleMania Backlash after she defeated Charlotte Flair. The former UFC star defended her title on last week's SmackDown, facing Raquel Rodriguez.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray talked about Rousey's match against Rodriguez and made one important observation:

"There was a moment in time in that match where Ronda had that front facelock hooked on Raquel. Raquel was standing, Ronda was able to hook that front facelock, and she had it cinched in...But here's the thing, Raquel Rodriguez should never survive that from Ronda Rousey. It lasted just enough and Raquel was able to pick her up and vertical suplex her. You should never be in a vulnerable position with Ronda Rousey. Ever. You have to remember the credible background that Ronda Rousey came from and we have to always remember that in a wrestling ring. If Ronda Rousey has a submission hold on you in any way, shape or form, you should be tapping out in a second." (from 23:54 to 24:47)

Bully Ray also stated that he liked the counter by Raquel as she outpowered Rousey, which wouldn't have been possible by a smaller wrestler like Alexa Bliss.

WWE veteran praised Raquel Rodriguez's performance against Rousey

Despite losing her first WWE SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity, Raquel Rodriguez impressed everyone in her match against Rousey.

Dutch Mantell feels that Rodriguez's credibility wasn't hurt despite losing:

"Great match and believable. I don't think that hurt Raquel at all. Actually, I think she is over more now than when she was...and she lost! So, they did that good. They really did it good. Then they shook hands and then they parted, which is the best way to do it."

Rodriguez has been a part of the main roster for just over a month, debuting on the blue brand last month.

