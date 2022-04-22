"You earned your stripes, you paid your dues" - Bully Ray on working with the APA

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) recently recalled his time working with the APA.

The multi-time Tag Team Champion recently appeared on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin to discuss various aspects of his career. The Dudley Boyz first feud after signing with the then-WWF came against The APA.

On a recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, Bully Ray opened up about the experience:

“We knew that we were being fed to Ron and John, so we can be tested. That was it. And you know what, that’s the way it was back in the day. You got tested. You earned your stripes, you paid your dues. Whatever word you want to put on it, that locker room was going to make sure that we were OK, and that we weren’t another team like The Public Enemy who might disrupt things." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The Dudley Boyz went on to have an illustrious career at WWF. The duo won the WWF Tag Team Champions and were involved in several high caliber matches during their run.

"It’s not easy to grip a 2×4" - Bully Ray talks about using iconic weapon

Bully Ray has worked for over two decades in various promotions. He is known for using weapons and going to extreme methods during his matches. On a recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, Bully Ray spoke about using a 2x4 for the first time:

“And now they tell us about the 2x4s. I’ve swung just about every weapon there is, but I’d never swung a 2×4. It’s not easy to grip a 2×4, and then you have to try and work the 2×4. I said, ‘D’Von, they’re gonna kill us whether we go light on them or whether we lay our sh*t in. So why don’t we just lay our sh*t in, so at least we can look good on night one, and then we’ll take our ass-kicking, and we’ll just move forward from there.’ [h/t WrestlingInc]

Bully went on to speak about their match with APA.

“As soon as they yelled cut, me and D’Von got up, shook their hands, hugged them, said thank you, and there were all the boys in the background. And that’s when I realized, you know, what was going on. From that moment on, everything was A-OK.” [h/t WrestlingInc]

Bubba Ray and D-Von proved their toughness and admiration to be in the business. The legacy of The Dudley Boyz lives on as their finisher currently adopted by The Usos on SmackDown.

Which team do you think can kick out of the 3D? Would you like to see The Dudley Boyz face The Usos? Let us know what you think and comment below!

Edited by Brandon Nell