"Put her in an uncomfortable situation" - Former WWE Superstar details why Ronda Rousey is not compelling in her current run

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray spoke about Ronda Rousey's current run with the company and how the creative team could make her storyline more compelling.

Rousey returned to WWE at Royal Rumble in January. She entered the match at number 28 and eliminated four women, including current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, to win the match. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet fell short at WrestleMania as the referee was not there to make the call when The Queen tapped out to her.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ray mentioned that WWE needed to put Ronda in an uncomfortable position. He suggested using some unscripted jibes at Rousey to catch her unaware and then letting her react to that on the mic.

Here's what Bully Ray had to say:

"You put her in an uncomfortable situation, so she's forced to fight back. Back the dog into the corner and eventually it's going to fire up on you. Don't tell her what you're going to say." (From 41:28 - 41:40)

Speaking to MMA radio host Ryan McKinnel, the Hall of Famer continued that WWE should try to harvest Rousey's UFC career to bring out more aggression from the Rowdy One.

"You know much more about Ronda Rousey than I do. She is a sensitive person when it comes to certain things, yes? Her losses in the UFC is not something that she's even been truly to put behind her, right?" Bully continued. "So it's probably not comfortable. Even though it's such an easy button that everybody knows should be pushed. They probably can't push it because she said that you can't push this button." (From 44:30 - 45:00)

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

Ronda Rousey will battle Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

The bitter feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair is far from over as the two women will meet once again at WrestleMania Backlash, this time in an "I Quit" match.

On the April 8 episode of SmackDown, Ronda came down to the ring and challenged The Queen to an "I Quit" match. Charlotte appeared on the tron and declined the match with an emphatic "No." However, Rousey was insistent and petitioned to have the rematch. WWE management finally made the bout official for WrestleMania Backlash.

