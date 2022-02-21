Bully Ray says Brock Lesnar likes young WWE Superstar

WWE legend Bully Ray feels Brock Lesnar is a fan of Austin Theory after observing the German Suplexes he delivered on the young star.

On the RAW before Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar confronted Theory and the rest of the stars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He landed a few German Suplexes on Theory and an F5 as well.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2022, Bully Ray spoke on Busted Open about Austin Theory, who had an opportunity to win the WWE title at the show. The Hall of Famer noticed that Lesnar was easy on Theory while delivering the German Suplexes on RAW, which he feels shows that The Beast likes the young star:

"He had a pretty moment last week [on RAW] when Brock [Lesnar] was German-ing him, throwing him all over the ring. I'll tell you this: Brock likes Theory. Yeah, you know how I know? By the way he was throwing him. Brock can throw anybody he wants, at any given time, and there's not a fuc*ing thing you can do about it. And that's a shoot, brother."

Bully Ray continued:

"There's only one person Brock cannot throw at will in the WWE, and that's Shelton Benjamin. If you go back and watch the Germans that Brock was giving Theory, [it was] nice and easy. He could've been dumping him if he wanted. 'Pay your dues, kid,' boom, right on your head. But, no, nice and easy. That's how I know [he likes Theory]." (9:58 to 10:50)

Bully Ray said Lesnar is thoroughly professional, but if he wants to throw people around, he can.

Brock Lesnar eliminated Austin Theory to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

Lesnar may have gone easy on Theory on RAW, but at Elimination Chamber, he unleashed hell on the youngster.

Theory was the last man in the ring with Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate kicked his way out of the pod and eliminated the others in the match.

The young star scurried for cover from Lesnar but was caught and thrown off the top of the pod. Lesnar then pinned Theory to begin his seventh WWE Championship reign.

