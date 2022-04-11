"I loved what I heard" - Bully Ray says WWE repackaged recently returned star very well

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans' new gimmick is a welcome change.

Evans returned to WWE television on SmackDown after WrestleMania 38, where a vignette aired of her speaking about her real-life story. She last featured in the company at the start of 2021 and had to step away due to pregnancy.

On the Busted Open show, the tag team legend felt that the company should have highlighted Evans' real-life story of being raised by a single mom and later being part of the Marines.

"I loved what I heard from Lacey last night [on SmackDown] because this is what I wanted from the beginning. I know they gave her a gimmick-y character when she first came up to the main roster. They gave her the whole 'Southern Belle' and the accent, the 50s style pin-up model. But when you force-feed someone down my throat like a Lacey Evans... you want me to hate a single mom who's also a marine. I'm sorry, she was raised by a single mom, Lacey, in her own right is a mom and she's a Marine also. [1:02 - 1:57]

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about how her current story can't be hated.

"When I know that story - and the WWE has told us little bits of that story in the past, I can't hate a person, especially a Marine. In my eyes, they are on a good track with her," said Bully Ray. [1:58 to 2:17]

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown .@LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown https://t.co/2UsqM7etCu

Mark Henry agreed with Bully Ray's assessment of Evans, stating that it was hard to hate her new gimmick as he knew about the real-life struggles she had.

Who else returned/debuted on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 38?

A few other superstars debuted on the blue brand after WrestleMania, most of whom were previously a part of NXT.

GUNTHER, formerly known as WALTER, made his first appearance on SmackDown along with Ludwig Kaiser (f.k.a. Marcel Barthel). GUNTHER manhandled and defeated Joe Alonzo in a one-sided match.

Raquel Rodriguez (f.k.a. Raquel Gonzalez) was also announced as a new addition to SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton on Friday.

