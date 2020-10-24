Bianca Belair is one WWE Superstar who has been pegged as a future star. The latest WWE legend to heap praise on Bianca Belair is 10-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Bully Ray.

Bully Ray was recently a guest on The Bump where he compared the EST of WWE to the legendary Mr. Perfect Curt Henning:

There’s only one thing Bianca Belair needs to do: be Bianca Belair. Boom, done, end of story. All she has to do is do what Mr. Perfect did 30 years ago, be Mr. Perfect. All she has to do is just be Bianca Belair. She truly is the ‘EST.’ I mean, she is the total package when it comes to a wrestler — forget about a female wrestler or a male wrestler, just a wrestler. She’s an athlete first, and she’s a superior athlete. She’s got a great look, she’s got great gear. She’s awesome on the microphone and in the ring. She’s just going to get better and better and better. [She’s] the female version of Mr. Perfect. I mean, how can you go wrong? H/T: 411Mania

A quick look at Bianca Belair's WWE SmackDown debut

Bianca Belair made her blue brand debut on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Belair went head-to-head with Zelina Vega in a singles match. Vega and Bianca Belair have had issues since their time on RAW, when Vega tried to poison Belair's husband Montez Ford.

Both Belair and Zelina Vega were recently traded over to SmackDown, from Monday Night RAW, during the WWE Draft. Zelina Vega is currently transitioning from her role as a manager to one of a in-ring performer and the match with Bianca Belair was an uphill battle for her from the moment the bell rang.

Bianca Belair dominated most of the match, with Zelina Vega only getting in spurts of offense. Belair looked like a star during the match with her strength and athleticsm and it's clear that she will be a big player in the SmackDown women's division and possibly pretty soon. Belair won the match against Zelina Vega without breaking into much of a sweat and pinned Vega after hitting the K.O.D.